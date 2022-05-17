Ghana: African Science Week 2022 Marked in Ghana

The Next Einstein Forum (NEF) has marked this year's African Science Week 2022 with an awe-inspiring forum involving some trail-blazing scientists in Ghana at the Academic City University College Accra.

The event, held on Wednesday, was to celebrate the contribution of African researchers to the construction of the world's science heritage.

It was part of a series of events organised across five African sub-regions for the first time this year with Ghana and Niger chosen as hosts for West Africa.

The theme for the celebration was "Using the transforming power of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to propel the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals."

The in-person and virtual audiences were treated to cutting-edge research presentations by Dr Amoatey who touched on 'Waste Water Treatment for Irrigation', highlighting the danger of bacteria and metal contamination of vegetables and water bodies, and proposing treatment using sand filters.

Dr Michael Osae gave a presentation that explored bioengineering in the insect world, focusing on a case study of the black soldier fly which has inspired the production of animal feed, and organic fertilisers while also highlighting untapped opportunities and potentials in the field.

Prof. Effah Kaufmann gave a lecture on demystifying Ghana's National Maths and Science Quiz, noting its objectives and history from 1993, the challenging years, and its evolution to the present competition a lot of people have come to love.

In an address, NEF Ambassador, Justina A. Onumah, highlighted the importance of leveraging on science and technology for human development.

Prof. Kaufmann advised the young scientists to prioritise their activities to achieve their aims in life by keeping their eyes fixed on the goal they set for themselves.

Dr Amoatey, who is also a leakage management expert, said her dream was to see the Odaw River cleared of all its filth.

Dr Osae stressed the need for scientists to find a way of monetising their research and findings so it becomes easier for entrepreneurs to partner with them.

Another key highlight of the event was project presentations, exhibitions and demonstrations by students from Academic City, Blue Crest and OpenLabs.

The event was attended by students and teachers of the Apostle Safo School of Arts and Science, students of Academic City and Blue Crest, students from other academic institutions, science enthusiasts and the media.

The week-long event which started on Wednesdaywill end on May 19, 2022.

Other scheduled events included, Africa Science Movie night on Friday, May 13 at the Ghana Tech Lab, Women-in-STEM Outreach to a junior High School, and the Climate Speaker Series to be held on May 19, at the ISSER Conference Room.