Ghana: GAF Commences Enlistment Into Career, Short Service Courses

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it has commenced this years' enlistment exercise for Regular Career Courses and Short Service Commission Officers.

According to GAF, scratch cards for online application are on sale at designated Ghana Post offices across the country at a cost of GH₵300.00 with the closing date for submission slated for July 10.

Interested persons are hereby entreated by the GAF to visit its' portal which has been activated for online application.

This was contained in a press statement signed and issued by the Director of Public Relations at the GAF, Captain Michael Addo Larbi copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The GAF urged interested applicants to refer to the Saturday May 14, 2022 issue of the Ghanaian Times and Monday May 16, 2022 issue of the Daily Graphic for further details.

"The scratch cards for the online application are on sale at GH₵300.00 each across the country at designated Ghana Post offices listed in the advert. The portal for the online application has been activated hence interested persons can log on to http://apply.mil.gh to apply. The closing date for the online submission is Sunday 10 July 2022," the statement added.

The GAF advised the general public to desist from engaging individuals who would present themselves as middleman or agents and promise to assist them gain admission into the service.

"GAF wishes to remind the general public that it does not employ middlemen or charge for enlistment fees. The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join the GAF," the statement said.

The GAF therefore urged the general public to report individuals who would present themselves as middlemen or agents to the nearest Military Installation or police station for arrest and prosecution, adding that "in the same vein, interested applicants who choose to pay monies to agents for help are equally culpable in the fraudulent act."