South African Insurance Marketing Review 2022 - Ornico

17 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ornico

More than 3% of all advertising spend in South Africa comes from the insurance industry; with this said, there is no doubt that this substantial investment should be driven by brand intelligence and media analysis to ensure that the insurance companies strategically buy ad space. This provides them an edge over their competition and ensures that their advertisements reach the right audience at the right time.

Considering the massive spend investment in advertising, one can assume insurers, especially legacy insurers, are delivering primal and high-value marketing. Yes, it is with no doubt that their commercials mark a large net and most likely keep consumers engaged and intrigued but are they positioned strategically and yielding a positive return? The graph below; shows Clientele and OUTsurance are almost neck on neck with their advertising expenditure, yet OUTsurance has produced significantly more ads within the recorded time frame.

What does this all mean? Has Clientele hit the sweet spot with their creative direction and overall marketing strategy, or is there value in numbers as OUTsurance has shown us with their new ad executions adding up to 47% of all ads newly launched in the market? Or perhaps the other players in the market...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X