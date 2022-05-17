Kenya: Italian Food Festival Kicks Off in Nairobi At Artcaffé Market

Whether it's simple spaghetti with meatballs or a complex risotto dish with truffles, Italian cuisine always reigns supreme, often capturing the minds, hearts and stomachs of many.

In Italy, it is said that every meal is made with love and that's a fact. There's just something in every Italian dish that keeps you licking your fingers and asking for more and more.

Artcaffé Market and the Italian Embassy kicked off the Italian Month of May festivities in Nairobi with an exclusive afternoon of food and drinks and everything Italian at the large and beautiful Artcaffé Market gourmet food store on Rhapta Road in Westlands. Guests invited got a taste of what to expect the entire month of May, where Shoppers will be able to discover, taste and take home authentic and traditional Italian items, from pasta and prosecco to gelato and pizza, cheese and wine and more.

The Italian month is all about discovering the flavours and flair of Italian culture and cuisine. The Market and Market Cellar have been transformed into a wonderland filled with scenes, products and experiences from Italy.

In 2016, in a survey of 24 countries, pizza and pasta took the top spot. An international YouGov study of more than 25,000 people in 24 countries found that pizza and pasta were among the most popular foods in the world, as Italian cuisine beats all comers.

Sagi Vaknin, CEO of the Artcaffé Group noted "Italian food has the ability to bring people together. By curating the best experiences and providing the most authentic products, Nairobi residents will be able to recreate the spirit of la dolce vita at home, in true Artcaffé style."

He further highlighted "this marks the first of many cultural experiences planned for the Artcaffé Market. Rhapta Square will become an essential destination for food enthusiasts to discover and delight in the many cuisines from around the world."