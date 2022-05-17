Kenya: Ruto, Rigathi to Make First Appearance in Mathira Since Running Mate Unveiling

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto was Tuesday scheduled to make his first appearance in Mathira since picking his running mate in the August 9 presidential election, Rigathi Gachagua.

The duo will be in Mathira, Nyeri County, for the funeral of Gachagua's elder brother who died after battling a long illness.

The burial of James Reriani Gachagua who died aged 78 will be held at Hiriga Primary School.

They will later address a public gathering in Gatundu, Kiambu County.

Ruto settled on Gachagua as his running mate on May 15 and this will be the second public appearance for the duo ever since the announcement.

"I nominate my good friend Rigathi Gachagua to be my running mate in the August 9, 2022 presidential election," Ruto told a news conference on Sunday.

Ruto said he chose Gachagua from other worthy candidates who made it to shortlist among them Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Murang'a Women Representative Alice Wahome and Speaker Justin Muturi.

In accepting the nomination, Gachagua said, "this is the biggest day in my life and I trully thank you our Deputy President for the trust and confidence you have bestowed in me."

And he pledged that, "he will not let Kenyans and the Hustler nation down."

During the press conference on Sunday, Ruto said he will sign an Executive Order during his first day in office, if he wins the election, to assign his deputy additional responsibilities which will include coordination of Cabinet activities.