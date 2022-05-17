Kenya: Ethanol Worth Sh40 Million Intercepted in Busia

Busia — Police in Teso South Sub-County have impounded two trucks ferrying more than 200 drums of ethanol worth Sh40 Million from Uganda.

Confirming the incident, Busia County Commissioner Dr. Ahmed Omar said that the trucks were nabbed at night while crossing into Kenya through porous routes after a tip off from members of the public.

"What we have seen in these two lorries are drums suspected to be carrying ethanol and we can estimate around two hundred and ten drums," he said, adding that investigation was on-going.

Dr. Omar added that the drivers of the two lorries escaped. "We have also called the government chemist personnel to come and carry out tests and ascertain the contents in the drums," he said.

He hailed Amukura OCS for the good work and urged all other security personnel within the border county to ensure that all the goods entering the country are legal and pass through the designated border points.

"Anything passing through non-designated routes should be suspected as smuggled goods," he said, adding that bodaboda riders are mostly involved in the illegal activity.

The county commissioner at the same time said that patrols have been intensified and his team expects to intercept more contraband goods.

"On 9th of this month we also intercepted a lorry within Teso South carrying 31 drums of ethanol," he said, warning those engaging in such businesses that they will face the full force of the law.

Dr. Omar further noted that a number of Kenyans had died after consuming illicit brews made from ethanol and urged chiefs and their assistants to work closely with the police along the border to enhance security.

The CC at the same time appealed to courts to give punitive fines to those found guilty of engaging in such illegal trades to deter such crimes. - Kna