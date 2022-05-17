Somalia: Blinken Congratulates Haasan Sheikh On Election Victory

17 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The US Secretary of state Antony Blinken has offered Congratulations to the people of Somalia on the successful completion of their presidential election on May 15, and to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his victory.

"The country's leaders now can focus on reforms to achieve our shared goal of a peaceful and prosperous Somalia," Secretary Antony Blinken tweeted.

The United States is a major partner of Somalia in the fight against Al-Shabaab and in the humanitarian field as well Washington trains units of the country's military [Danab].

Biden on Monday signed an order to redeploy American troops to Somalia to resume the counter-terrorism operations in the country after more than a year hiatus.

