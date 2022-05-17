Sudan: 12 Injured During Sudan Anti-Coup Demos, Disabled Person Imprisoned

Khartoum / Khartoum North / Omdurman — The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said that it counted 12 injuries during the May 14 anti-coup demonstrations, of which seven in Khartoum and five in Khartoum North (Bahri). The findings were published in a field report yesterday. A disabled person was arrested and imprisoned during the March 12 protests.

Of the injured protesters, four sustained gunshot wounds, likely from a cartridge weapon, one sustained an eye injury from a tear gas canister, and three received head injuries from tear gas canisters. Other injuries were a result of stone-throwing and stampedes.

Detainees

A witness reported that Yousef Shalaga, a disabled person, was detained during a protest march in Omdurman on May 12 and was then transferred to Soba Prison in south-east Khartoum.

He said that members of the Emergency Lawyers group tried to organise his release on bail, but the authorities transferred him to Kober Prison in Khartoum North on orders of the Khartoum state wali (governor).

The Emergency Lawyers, a team that defends political detainees in the country, also reported that nine detained activists were transferred to Debek Prison. Three of them were transferred from Soba prison whilst six others were transferred after being held in custody following the May 12 Marches of the Millions in Khartoum North.

During those marches, mysterious injuries were reported, possibly caused by a new weapon.