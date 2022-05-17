Namibia: Wasserfal Murder Case Referred to High Court

Walvis Bay — The murder case against siblings Azaan Madisia and Junior Mulundu, who are accused of murdering the young Walvis Bay resident, Shannon Wasserfall, was transferred to the High Court. The duo, who has been in custody since their arrest in 2020, were slapped with robbery with aggravating circumstances as per the prosecutor general's decision during their last court appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court. New Era understands the robbery charges were added because Wasserfall's cellular phone has to date not been recovered.

During their last court appearance yesterday, the two suspects were told the prosecutor general's decision is ready. Reading their charges, public prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya said the suspects face murder, fraud, alternative theft, as well as defeating the course of justice charges.

"You will no longer appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court, as your case has been transferred to Windhoek. Your pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 23 June," she explained before the two suspects were whisked away to the police holding cells. The siblings, who pleaded not guilty last year, are accused of murdering Wasserfall - a close friend of Madisia - in April 2020.

Madisia went on and reported Wasserfall missing and allegedly also took part in some of the searches conducted to find her. However, a text message sent to Wasserfall's father last year led the police and investigators to the victim's shallow grave close to the Dunes Mall.

The message was later traced back to Madisia, who was arrested in November 2020. Mulundu handed himself over several months later to the police at the Narraville police station for his part in the crime and was arrested. He allegedly assisted his sister to dispose of Wasserfall's body.