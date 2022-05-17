Gambia: 4 Suspects Arrested in Border Villages Clash

17 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Four suspects have been taken into custody by Gambian security personnel following the Saturday clash between Kerr Mot Haali in The Gambia and Kerr Mot Halli in Senegal, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspects are currently detained in The Gambia as investigation into the matter continues.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Inspector Alieu Jamanka, who was contacted for comments confirmed the arrest of the four suspects. However, he couldn't at the time of going to press confirm whether the arrested individuals were Gambians or Senegalese. "All that I can tell you is that four suspects have been arrested and investigation into the matter continues. What is more important at the moment is that calm has been maintained in the area while the police and other security continue doing their job."

The Saturday conflict that ensued between Kerr Mot Haali in The Gambia and Kerr Mot Halli in Senegal left three horses belonging to one Ali Sowe, burned into ashes with a compound set on fire.

