Gambia: NaLOA President Hails Old, Welcomes New Agric Minister

The president of the National Livestock Owners Association (NaLOA), Ebrima O. Jallow, has commended the former minister of Agriculture Amie Fabureh for her contribution towards the improvement of agricultural production and productivity in this country.

He also welcomes the new minister of Agriculture.

According to Mr. Jallow, for the past five years, the former minister of Agriculture was able to bring a lot of agricultural projects in this country with the aim to support the small ruminant livestock farmers in the country.

Mr. Jallow also mentioned that the former minister of Agriculture was able to create a lot of drinking points and other innovations strengthening agricultural value chain in this country particularly for the small livestock ruminants.

He also hailed the former minister of Agriculture for her immense support toward the improvement of the agricultural sector. According to him, the former minister of Agriculture was very much concerned with the welfare of the small ruminant of this country.

"He had registered resounding successes during her tenure in office," he said of Mrs. Fabureh. "This was possible due to the collaboration and proper coordination from both the technicians and the livestock owners."

He equally seized the opportunity on behalf of the (NALOA) to welcome the new minister of Agriculture, Dr. Demba Sabally, for this new position to double the successes registered by the former minister of Agriculture.

He assured the new minister of Agriculture that the National Livestock Owners Association would more than willing to work with him to ensure that the Agricultural development agenda is achieved in this country.