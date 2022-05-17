South Africa: Julius Malema Berates Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Demands Disciplinary Action

analysis

The leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, has said it was inappropriate for Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to get involved in political matters, adding that the judge's comments about the ANC were an endorsement of party leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

EFF leader Julius Malema has lambasted Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and called for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to "discipline" him for getting involved in political matters.

Speaking at a media briefing at the party's headquarters on Monday following the party's 15th central command meeting, Malema said it was justified for senior ANC member Tony Yengeni to have written a complaint to the JSC, appealing for Zondo to be probed for an alleged breach of the Code of Judicial Conduct in connection with comments made in the fourth part of the Zondo Commission report.

Malema believes Zondo is a factional judge who supports the election of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as party leader.

"We support Tony Yengeni fully... the conduct committee of the JSC must make sure that Zondo is disciplined; the same thing they did with the chief justice when he descended into the terrain of politics -- Mogoeng Mogoeng. It will not be for the...