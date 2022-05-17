South Africa: No Chairs Were Thrown, but It Was a Good Meeting, Even for Ghosts

analysis

Even though Rama Soft wasn't there till it was over, the ANC Eastern Cape conference was thrilling for all factions.

Oh, how exciting was the ANC's Eastern Cape conference! I speak as a ghost member, but it was still very exciting. One lot of office-bearers suing another lot of office-bearers, right in the middle of the conference! Only one court case, but still ... And no chair-throwing, which is usually a highlight of an ANC regional conference, but that's okay. If a chair were thrown at me, it would pass right through me -- because, as I said, I'm a ghost.

Actually, I used to be a ghost worker for the municipality here in Mthatha before I became a ghost member of the ANC. I don't know who got my salary because, of course, I was signed up to work there only after I died, but I'm sure it went to a good cause. And I don't know, now that I'm a ghost member of the ANC, who paid my membership fee, but that surely goes into the coffers of the provincial ANC, so that's also a good cause.

There was much contestation, as we ghosts like to say, at...