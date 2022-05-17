Kenya: I Will Never Betray You, Gachagua Assures DP Ruto

Capital FM
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who will deputize William Ruto in the August presidential election.
17 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nyeri — Deputy President William Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua has assured him that he will never betray him.

Speaking during the funeral service of his brother, the Late James Reriani Gachagua, the Mathira MP assured the DP of his full support if elected in office come August 9, 2022.

Gachagua dismissed claims that if the two are elected, they would face similar challenges that DP Ruto have had with President Uhuru Kenyatta during their second term.

"I heard some say if Ruto picks me that I would bring problems because I am strong.Such a problem cannot come from me, because I was a man of uniform and mine will be yes sir," he stated.

Gachagua also rallied the people of Nyeri to support their bid, urging them to reject any Azimio affiliated candidates.

He said that DP Ruto is a man of his word and that he is a person that the community can trust.

The funeral service was attended by several leaders including Deputy President Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula among other Kenya Kwanza leaders.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X