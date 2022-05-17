Nigeria: Alleged Blasphemy - Police Declare Suspects Wanted, Release Picture

17 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The arrest of the two suspects generated outrage and led to protest, now the police are looking for the other suspects captured on camera.

The police in Sokoto State have declared persons seen in a viral video admitting to killing a Christian student for blasphemy, wanted.

The command spokesperson, Sanusi Abubakar, said the suspects are wanted for culpable homicide.

He said two of the suspects, arrested at the scene while security agents were dispersing the mob, have been charged to court and remanded in prison.

"The Command is using this medium to reiterate its commitment towards apprehending the suspects. The command has already deployed all its intelligence and on the lookout for the suspects.

"Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police and report any mere identification to the command or any security outfit in their domain.

"The command can be reached through its emergency number 07068848035,"

Background

Ms Samuel, a student of the Department of Early Childhood Education in the college, was accused of blasphemy against Muhammad, a Muslim prophet, in a voice note she sent on her class WhatsApp group.

Members of the school authorities and the school security operatives attempted to rescue the deceased but the irate students forcibly snatched her from her hiding place, lynched her and burnt her corpse.

The state government announced an immediate closure of the school to avert the breakdown of law and order.

The next morning, police in the state announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the killing.

A statement by Sanusi Abubakar, the police public relations officer, said other suspects caught in the viral video on Twitter "will soon be nailed too."

On Saturday, the youth took to the streets to protest the detention of the suspects.

The rampaging youth targeted the Sultan's palace, Churches and shops.

The state government, thereafter, announced a curfew, to arrest the situation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X