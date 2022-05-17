Mozambique: Vulcan to Continue Operating Moatize Mine

17 May 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The Indian company Vulcan Resources, which is part of the Jindal Group, on 5 May pledged to continue coal mining in Moatize, in the western Mozambican province of Tete, and to operate the Nacala Logistics Corridor, the railway which runs from Moatize, across southern Malawi, to the mineral port of Nacala-a-Velha, on the coast of Nampula province.

Vulcan Resources purchased the Moatize mine and the Nacala Logistics Corridor from the Brazilian mining giant Vale for US$270 million.

At an audience granted by President Filipe Nyusi to the Vulcan Management, the company promised to keep the businesses running and to make new investments.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Carlos Zacarias, told reporters that the audience was an opportunity for the Vulcan leadership to introduce themselves to the President and brief him on their plans.

He added that Vulcan's purchase of Vale's assets included commitments to keep the current workforce in their jobs and to make the investments necessary to improve the operations. Zacarias also confirmed that the sale will result in the payment of US$20 million in capital gains tax to the Mozambican state.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X