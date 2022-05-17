South Africa: A Monumental Waste of Money - Govt's R22 Million Flag Project Flies Into a Storm of Criticism

16 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has been criticised for its plans to erect a monumental South African flag in Pretoria. The feasibility study will cost R5m, while the installation of the flag will cost R17m.

Cosatu has called the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's plans to erect a 100m South African flag a "pointless vanity project".

In its annual performance plan for 2022/23, the department said: "Our national flag is one of the primary symbols that are enshrined in our Constitution. Its essence and symbolism are that of showing the journey of South Africa from divergence to convergence. However, there seems to be a lack of appreciation or knowledge of national symbols in some quarters of the country."

In 2022/23, R5-million has been budgeted for site-specific geotechnical studies, including an Environmental Impact Assessment, that will be required before construction, while R17-million has been allocated for the installation of the monumental flag.

In a radio interview, Thembinkosi Mabaso, the director of the SA Bureau of Heraldry, said that the flag would be erected at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

However, Cosatu said: "Many people around the world are being squeezed by the rising cost of living and they do...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X