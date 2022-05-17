South Africa: A Monumental Waste of Money - Govt's R22 Million Flag Project Flies Into a Storm of Criticism

analysis

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has been criticised for its plans to erect a monumental South African flag in Pretoria. The feasibility study will cost R5m, while the installation of the flag will cost R17m.

Cosatu has called the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's plans to erect a 100m South African flag a "pointless vanity project".

In its annual performance plan for 2022/23, the department said: "Our national flag is one of the primary symbols that are enshrined in our Constitution. Its essence and symbolism are that of showing the journey of South Africa from divergence to convergence. However, there seems to be a lack of appreciation or knowledge of national symbols in some quarters of the country."

In 2022/23, R5-million has been budgeted for site-specific geotechnical studies, including an Environmental Impact Assessment, that will be required before construction, while R17-million has been allocated for the installation of the monumental flag.

In a radio interview, Thembinkosi Mabaso, the director of the SA Bureau of Heraldry, said that the flag would be erected at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

However, Cosatu said: "Many people around the world are being squeezed by the rising cost of living and they do...