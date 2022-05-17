South Africa: Crack Open a Milk Stout and Listen Up - Here's How to to Mash Up Mother's Day and Ancestors' Day

16 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Marianne Thamm has toiled as a journalist / writer / satirist / editor / columnist / author for over 30 years. She has published widely both locally and internationally. It was journalism that chose her and not the other way around. Marianne would have preferred plumbing or upholstering.

To hold in mind, to think of, to commune with ancestors - the departed who came before us - is a vital human psychological, emotional and spiritual practice. So, Contralesa's call is not a bad idea, with or without beer.

No one yet has highlighted that Castle Milk Stout, a hearty beer, is the money behind a Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) push for recognition of 8 May as a public holiday to be known in future as "Ancestors' Day".

Nothing wrong with a bit of sponsorship for a splash of the old spirits in remembrance of the dead - ask the Irish about the uses of Guinness.

And besides, offering libations to ancestors is common practice.

In May 2022, Contralesa, with the support of the National House of Traditional Leaders and the National Khoisan Council, decided to "officially inscribe" 8 May as "Ancestors' Day", according to Contralesa secretary-general...

