South Africa: Why the Inner Condom Can Take Your Sexual Pleasure to New Heights

analysis

The health department aims to distribute 40 million inner condoms per year to government health facilities. But orders from clinics and hospitals are so low that only 40% of this goal was achieved over the past four years. Here's why:

Inner condoms, formerly known as female condoms, are the only contraceptive devices women can wear that protect them against both pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

Research shows incorporating sexual pleasure in messages to promote such condoms can help to get more people to use them.

Think safe sex means boring sex? Think again -- especially if you make internal condoms (formerly known as female condoms) part of your play kit.

South Africa has one of the largest public-funded condom distribution programmes in the world -- between 2018 and 2022 the government aimed to distribute 850 million male (or external) condoms and 40 million internal condoms to public health facilities each year.

But not enough people are catching on when it comes to...