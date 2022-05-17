Mozambique: Fuel Imports Continue Normally

The Mozambican fuel import company, Imopetro, has guaranteed that the importation of liquid fuels is continuing normally, and no interruption in stocks is forecast in the short term.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference on 13 May, Imopetro's Director of Operations, Abiba Amade, stated that the current level of stocks of petroleum products puts Mozambique in a comfortable situation, despite the oscillation in fuel prices on the world market.

According to Amade, "imports are continuing at normal levels. We have the order for June confirmed. We placed the order for June at the end of April. The supplier has confirmed that we have two windows for supply, one from 12 to 16 June, and the other from 26 to 30 June".

Imopetro is owned by all of the fuel distributors authorised to operate in Mozambique and is the exclusive agent for the import of liquid and gaseous fuels.