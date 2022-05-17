Lesotho: Vodacom Launches Patala Ka M-Pesa

M-PESA users can now pay for online purchases using their mobile money accounts, thanks to the introduction of a new payment service by VCL Financial Services (VFS).

Launched in Maseru on Tuesday, the new service, dubbed Patala Ka M-Pesa, allows businesses and organisations to accept M-Pesa payments for their online sales.

Such businesses' websites will have a button that allows clients to make online payments using funds in their M-Pesa accounts.

Among others, M-Pesa merchants can use the solution to collect payments, process refunds, set up recurring payment plans and reconcile transactions through the new offering.

VFS managing director, Palesa Mphunyetsane, told guests during the launch that the solution was aimed at building linkages between the mobile money market and the retail platforms for enhanced customer convenience.

"Customers will have a smoother payment experience while shopping online through this payment service," Ms Mphunyetsane said.

"The platform is secure and runs on existing M-Pesa infrastructure, giving customers and businesses a peace of mind that they are transacting with a reputable service provider.

"Through Patala Ka M-pesa, we are looking to building a link between mobile money market, and retail/e-commerce platforms. This new payment service, which is linked to a mobile wallet, will allow merchants to reconcile transactions more accurately and reliably by digitising payments," Ms Mphunyetsane said.