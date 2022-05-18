Nigeria: 200,000 IDPs Have Returned to Ancestral Homes - Mnjtf

Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has said its efforts has led to the resettlement of 200,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes.

This is based on figures released by the MNJTF in the over a decade insurgency leading to the destruction of lives and properties worth billions of dollars.

The report said the returnees' figures cover sectors 1-4 in the Lake Chad Basin.

The report said the Boko Haram insurgency which started in 2009 has led to destruction of many villages, loss of thousands of lives and destruction of properties worth trillions of Naira/CEFA especially within the Lake Chad Basin Development Countries (LCBC).

"The inhabitants of these sacked villages therefore had no option than to relocate to other safe havens either as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for those that re-located within the shores of their countries or as refugees for those that left to neighbouring countries.

"Consequently, the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) was revitalized in 2015 and mandated amongst others to create safe and secure environments in areas affected by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents thus guaranteeing the return of the IDPs and Refugees.

"In furtherance to this, the MNJTF under the leadership of its current dogged, resilient and result oriented Force Commander, Major General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim, has conducted a series of successful hard hitting aggressive offensive/kinetic operations in all sectors of the MNJTF.

"The successes of these operations have led to the degrading and defeat of several terrorists from many villages which were BHTs strong holds with a corresponding rescue of thousands of captives.

"Consequently, safe and secure environments were thus created which has led to the return of many internally displaced persons and refugees.

"For the period 2021 to date, over 200,000 IDPs/refugees spread across the 4 Sectors of the MNJTF have safely returned to their ancestral homes."