Nigeria: Over 3 000 Killed in Northern Nigeria Attacks

17 May 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja, Nigeria Nigeria Bureau — ARMED groups reportedly killed more than 3 500 civilians and security personnel in northern Nigeria in 2021.

No less than 2 491 individuals were kidnapped as complex networks of militants intensify acts of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and criminality.

Nextier Security, Peace and Development (SPD) documented the fatalities from the violent conflicts.

The think-tank reported that in 2021, 248 security personnel and 3 333 civilians were killed.

Nextier SPD said beyond the loss of lives and properties, the ongoing violent conflicts in northern Nigeria undermined community resilience and weakened vertical social cohesion in affected communities.

Governments at all levels and other critical stakeholders have made concerted efforts to address the violence and build peace through various hard and soft approaches.

However, Nextier SPD said a significant weakness of many peace-building initiatives was the top-down approaches, which focus on state institutional capacities.

"Such top-down approaches to peace-building tend to ignore the critical place of community resilience and social cohesion in combating violent conflicts and building sustainable peace in conflict-affected communities," it stated.

Africa's most populous country, with more than 200 million people, Nigeria is also one of the continent's most volatile nations.

Most violations are blamed on the Islamist Boko Haram sect and its splinter groups.

- CAJ News

Like this:

Like Loading...

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X