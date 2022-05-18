Nigeria/Morocco: Oshoala Returns As Waldrum Invites Ebi, Ordega, 29 Others to 2022 Awcon Camp in Morocco

One of Africa's best players and Barcelona Femeni top goalscorer, Asisat Oshoala who missed Nigeria's double friendlies with Olympics Champions Canada has returned to the fold.

She is listed among the 32 players invited by Head Coach Randy Waldrum for a two-week training camp in Morocco ahead of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament will be staged from July 2 to July 23 in Morocco and the defending champions, Super Falcons are favoured to win their tenth title.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender and captain Onome Ebi, midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade and Toni Payne, and forwards Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie and Asisat Oshoala are among those called to the two-week intensive training programme.

According to the NFF, the training camp will start on June 18 in the North African kingdom, with all players already advised to arrive in Rabat on 17th June.

Nine-time champions Nigeria will play in Group C of the 12-team tournament alongside South Africa's Banyana Banyana, Botswana and Burundi.

Nigeria's first match of the competition, at which Africa's four flagbearers to next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will emerge, is against the Banyana at the Complexe Sportif Prince Abdellah in Rabat on 4th July.

Super Falcons for training camp in Morocco

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Rita Akarekor (Nasarawa Amazons); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA)

Defenders: Opeyemi Sunday (Edo Queens); Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ugochi Emenayo (Konak Belediyespor Izmir, Turkey); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens)

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Amanda Uju Mbadi (Atasehir Belediyespor, Turkey); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Charity Adule (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Suliat Abideen (Edo Queens)

Forwards: Anam Imo (Pitea IF, Sweden); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Meizhou Hakka Club, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain)