Nigeria: 20 Die On Kaduna-Abuja Highway As Bus Rams Into Trailer

At least 20 passengers have been confirmed dead in a road accident involving a bus and a trailer along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

It was gathered that among the victims were 17 males, two women and a child while two others survived.

The accident reportedly occurred around 5am on Tuesday after the bus driver crashed into parked trailer.

The state Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Hafiz Muhammad, who confirmed the incident said the agency suspected fatigue on the part of the driver who was on a night journey.

"The Bus crashed into a BUA Cement trailer and then went into flames. Twenty two people were inside the bus out of which 20 died, 17 male adults, 2 women and a minor. They said the trailer was parked when the bus went under it. It was terrible because we always caution bus drivers against night journey," he said.

Muhammad said although there was no law against night journey, it's very risky because most of the accidents recorded along that route are due to night journey.