Nigeria: I Was Robbed of Victory in 2019, Atiku Insists

Former Vice President and 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that he won the 2019 presidential election but was robbed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) using the instrument of federal government and incumbency factor.

He, however said, under no circumstance will that be allowed to repeat itself in the 2023 elections should the party give him the mandate to become their standard bearer.

Atiku who addressed Kaduna PDP delegates at the party secretariat last night, appealed to them to give him their votes again like they did in 2018, assuring that he will not disappoint them.

He assured the delegates that if given the party's mandate and emerges president in 2023, he would invest in education, address insecurity and create employment for the youths among others.

The presidential hopeful also pledged to unite the country and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

"I am here to again solicit for your votes like you gave me in 2018. I won the 2019 presidential election squarely but was robbed of it, just like you people were robbed in Kaduna State using government power of incumbency, but we won't allow a repeat of that again in 2023.

"I therefore appeal to you to elect correct and competent leaders, if I get the mandate of the party and emerge victorious in 2023, I will unite Nigerians and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

Corroborating Atiku's position, former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi and the state party chairman, Hon Hassan Felix Hyet, said, "We agree in totality that PDP won the 2019 general elections both at the national and Kaduna State but were denied victory. We pray it doesn't repeat itself in 2023."