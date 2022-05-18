Tanzania/South Africa: Tanzanian Giants Simba Slapped With Sh1,2 Million Over Bizarre Ritual Before Orlando Pirates CAF Confed Cup Match

17 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Tanzanian giants Simba SC have been slapped with a USD10,000 (Sh1.2mn) by CAF over bizarre rituals they performed before their CAF Confederation Cup quarter final second leg match against Orlando Pirates in Johannesburg last month.

According to CAF, Simba players and officials hurdled at the centre circle before the start of warm up and lit a fire.

"The officials of the above-mentioned match indicated in their reports that Simba SC players lit the fire in the center circle exactly at the starting point as they pretended to pray before the match started," a statement from CAF said.

"We had to pour water on the fire to put it out before we could start the game. Furthermore, Orlando Pirates club sent a complaint about the incident and the damage which occurred to the pitch. Photos and footage of the incident were also shared by CAF officials," it added.

Players huddled around an object on the centre circle at Orlando Stadium, dancing, chanting and singing in what was believed to be a ritual and smoke was seen rising from the centre of the hurdle.

Simba went on to lose the match 1-0 with Orlando Pirates progressing to the semi-finals on penalties, after a 1-1 aggregate result.

