Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Motorists On Abuja - Kaduna Highway

18 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The Abuja - Kaduna highway has over the years become dangerous with series of abductions taking place on the road.

Several passengers were feared abducted Tuesday evening after bandits attacked motorists on Abuja - Kaduna highway.

A motorist, who escaped being abducted, told BBC Hausa that the bandits struck around Katari axis some minutes after 4 p.m.

"The bandits blocked both lanes and started shooting in the air to force drivers to stop," he said.

The anonymous source said he saw several empty vehicles, especially on the Kaduna-bound Lane of the road.

Asked if there were efforts from security agents to repel the attack, the source said a team of security agents only got to the scene after the attackers had left with their captives.

Another witness, Muhammad Ibrahim, told HumanAngle that the terrorists attacked an 18 seater bus belonging to the Zamfara State Transport Authority, one Peugeot 406, two Toyota Corolla, a Golf, and several other vehicles

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached for comments.

Bandits have targeted motorists and commuters in the country's Northwest. Many of those kidnapped and usually freed after payment of ransoms.

The Abuja - Kaduna highway is perhaps the most unsafe road in the country. Bandits regularly attack and abduct road users.

The activities of bandits on the highway forced commuters to switch to the Abuja - Kaduna train, but that too has not been spared from the attacks. In March, bandits attacked a Kaduna bound train, killing nine persons and abducting several others.

