Rwanda: Peace Cup - Five Players to Watch in Police Vs AS Kigali Tie

The Peace Cup semi-final second leg tie between Police FC and AS Kigali will be played at the Kigali stadium on Wednesday as both teams eye a place in the grand finale.

The first leg between the two teams last week saw a first half freekick from AS Kigali's Shabani Hussein settling the highly entertaining clash.

The game on Wednesday is going to be the fourth encounter between the two teams this season with two of them ending in 1-1 and 2-2 draws respectively whereas AS Kigali won the last meeting by a lone goal.

With a place in the 2022 Peace Cup finals up for grabs in midweek when the two teams go into battle, Times Sport takes a look at five players who can decide the outcome of the game.

Shabani Hussein

Fifteen goals in the domestic league and four goals in the Peace Cup, the Burundian striker has a season tally of 19 which is the highest so far this campaign.

He was the hero in the first leg as he netted the solitary goal and will be hoping to repeat the feat in the second leg.

If the midfielders are able to deliver the balls to Hussein, he can decide the outcome of the encounter by himself.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana

One of the naturally talented Rwandan players you can find around, Muhadjiri is not new to the big stage as it is where he always comes up top.

Facing his former club AS Kigali, the nimble footed forward will be eager to show that he is a topnotch player. He has been very efficient in the league for AS Police and has contributed and netted most of their games.

Just one magical moment from Muhadjiri in the opponent's half can settle the game.

Michael Sarpong

The Ghanaian striker is not new to the big stage, he has previously seen it all with Rayon Sports and he remains one of the clinical foreign attackers to grace Rwandan football.

After a sojourn in Tanzania with Yanga SC and in Saudi Arabia with Al Nahda, Sarpong is back with AS Kigali and will be hoping to end his three-month deal by propelling the Kigali City sponsored club to the Peace Cup glory.

Sarpong may not be the same player he was four years ago when he was firing from all angles at Rayon but he still has that big game exposure to single handedly lead AS Kigali to victory.

Danny Usengimana

An outstanding forward, Usengimana has formed a vibrant attacking pair with Antoine Dominic Ndayishimiye. The duo normally have Muhadjiri playing behind them to provide balls.

Usengimana has been excellent so far this campaign and with him, the Police attack is always dangerous. If Usengimana has a good day, expect him to cause problems for the AS Kigali defenders who have always let in goals.

Haruna Niyonzima

The Amavubi skipper is by far the most experienced player in the league having made 100 appearances already for the Amavubi.

Haruna has seen it all at this stage and even bigger platforms in his career. Although he has lost a bit of form in the past few years, his presence on the field alone is a morale booster for AS Kigali as he can command the team when things get tough.