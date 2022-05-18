Nigeria: 87 APC Aspirants Jostle for 26 Legislative Seats in Osun

Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for Osun state legislative election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has disclosed that 87 aspirants obtained forms to contest 26 legislative seats in the state.

Addressing journalists after addressing contestants at the party secretariat in Osogbo on Tuesday, he said the large number of aspirants showed the popularity of the party in the state.

He added that 81 of the aspirants obtained their forms in Osun while six others bought their from the National Secretariat in Abuja, saying the committee will be fair to all the aspirants.

"87 aspirants sought to contest for 26 seats of the House of Assembly. That is to tell you how popular the APC is. 81 bought there forms in Osun here and 6 bought their forms in Abuja.

"There are constitutional requirements and there are party requirements, but basically, we want to be sure they are Nigerian citizens. We want to see local government certificates, they must be party members, they must be voters, and we also want to know their age, we want to see their educational qualifications, if you claim to be a doctor, you must provide a certificate to prove it.

"We have told them what they have to bring and we will clear them accordingly", he said.