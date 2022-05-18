Kenya Power Appoints Geoffrey Muli as New Acting MD

18 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Kenya Power has appointed Geoffrey Muli as Acting Managing Director to replace Rosemary Oduor who was also serving in an acting capacity since August 2021.

Muli will take over as Oduor proceeds on annual leave.

"The appointment of Geoffrey Muli takes effect on May 17," Kenya Power said in a statement.

Muli holds a Master of Business Administration (Strategic Option); Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and is currently pursuing a PhD in Business Administration (Strategic Option).

Prior to his appointment, he was the acting General Manager in charge of Regional Coordination in the Company.

The utility firm is yet to appoint a substantive MD since the resignation of Bernard Ngugi in unclear circumstances.

At the end of January this year, Kenya Power kicked off the search for a new Managing Director.

The company was expected to receive applications from interested candidates by the end of February.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X