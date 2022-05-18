Tanzania: TBs Urged to Use Accreditation Certificate Effectively

DEPUTY Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Dr Exaud Kigahe has underscored the need for the Tanzania Bureau of Standard (TB) to maximize the use of the accreditation certificate on management systems.

Speaking here recently at a ceremony to award the accreditation certificate which is being issued by the Southern African Development Community Accreditation Services (SADCAS), Dr Kigahe said that the accreditation certification would help to address the challenges faced by public and private entities which were forced to seek the service from outside the country .

He advised TBS to provide affordable rates to companies and other entities in need of the service so as to allow majority of them to have access to the service.

Dr Kigahe directed that the staff attached to the certification board must to be well versed in the field in order to provide better services.

He called upon private and public sectors to go for the TBS accreditation certification as far as the management system are concerned.

TBS provides Management Systems Certification Service to manufacturers and service providers from both public and private sectors regardless of their size and type of business.

The certification service is provided to confirm that the organization or business entity carries out its activities in conformity with the International Standards.

TBS Certification body provides the Management Systems Certification after being awarded the accreditation by SADCAS.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking during the event, TBS Director General, Dr Athumani Ngenya called upon the public and private entities to take advantage of the certification as it gives them ability to maintain consistency and increase in customer's confidence.

"Enhance customers' satisfaction, identify and address the risks and opportunities associated with organization thus increase ability to demonstrate conformity to the specified product or service requirements.

He said Management Systems Certification Body offers technical assistance in areas of certification services and understanding of the requirements of the standards and auditing against respective International Standards.

Technical assistance programmes are designed and implemented to promote understanding of requirements of the key certification and accreditation standards.

However, he said, implementation of these programmes is neither a pre-condition nor a guarantee for certification by the body.

In addition, the body does not offer specific advice for the development of business operations for the sake of maintaining impartiality principles.