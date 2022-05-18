Tanzania: Educate Community On Preventable Diseases, Journalists Told

KAGERA Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Prof Faustin Kamuzora has challenged journalists to educate the public on how they can avoid contracting preventable diseases.

He advised them to focus on broad-based analytical writing to enable the government to offer the desired services.

He made the remarks on Monday when he graced the commemoration of the World Media Day an event organised by members of the Kagera Press Club (KPC).

"During this era of globalization, which comes with a lot of information, journalists play an important role in educating the public on various issues, health being none of them... a health population is central to the development of a nation," he said.

Effective public health system from the grassroots level are important in providing care for the sick and putting in place measures that promote preventive services," he said.

Elaborating, Prof Kamuzora cited challenges arising from the digital technology as opportunities, urging the journalists across the country to ensure that they utilize the internet to expand their knowledge.

He also pledged that the government will cooperate with the journalists to ensure smooth operations. He urged the private sector to take advantages of the arising opportunities in the tourism sector particularly in promoting domestic tourism.

Prof Kamuzora said that, awareness creation is crucial in encouraging more Tanzanians to visit various tourism attractions in the country thus contributing the country's economic development.

He explained that the upgrading of Burigi-Chato, Ibanda- Kyerwa and Rumanyika Karagwe National Parks is in line with government efforts to expand tourism sachets in north-western zone. This is a golden opportunity because it will increase the number of tourists.

The meeting observed a one-minute silence in memory of the fallen journalists including Nicolas Ngaiza (Azam TV), Raymond Owamani (Star TV/Radio Free Africa) and Wilson Kaigarula (former Tanzania Standard Newspapers- TSN Deputy Managing Editor).