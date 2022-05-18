Angola: Sonangol's Human Capacity, Technical Infrastructure Under-Exploited

Luanda — The Minister for Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, said Tuesday that Sonangol had human resources and technical facilities that were little used, which could be further exploited and shared with other African countries.

As an example of the under-used or even badly used capacity that exists in Angola, Diamantino Azevedo pointed to Sonangol's Higher Technical Institute, which is considered to be "very well equipped", with the profile of some universities in Europe and America.

Diamantino Azevedo made this statement at the end of the Round Table on Local African Content: Review of Policies and Progress in the Implementation of Local African Content, held as part of the 8th Congress of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), which is being held from 16 to 19 of this month, in Luanda.

According to Diamantino Azevedo, who is also chairman of the APPO, a large part of the laboratories with modern equipment that is rarely used is installed at the Sonils base (Luanda).

Sonangol also owns several ships for transporting gas and crude oil, including two state-of-the-art drill ships that are in operation, but under contract, without specifying the company.

"The guidance given to Sonangol is that when the contract ends it should have the capacity to manage that equipment," he stressed.

Another example shared was Sonangol's well-structured Research and Development Centre, whose aim will be extended to minerals, such as for electric cars, renewable energy, among other initiatives.

He added that Angola has great capacity in the metal-mechanics sector, particularly Somanet, which is operating in Lobito province, in Benguela.

On the use of the most varied means produced in the province, he pointed to the oil platforms being assembled at the Chevron pavilion, in Cabinda province, which are completely "Made in Angola.