Angola: Quanten Consortium Invests Over Usd 3 Billion in Soyo Refinery

Luanda — At least USD 3.5 billion is the amount to be invested by the Quanten consortium for the project to build the Soyo refinery in Zaire province, which will take three and a half years to build.

The information was confirmed Tuesday in Luanda by the chairman of the board of the Quanten consortium, Segun Thomas, at the end of an audience granted to him by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Speaking to the press, Segun Thomas said that the Soyo refinery, with capacity to refine 250,000 barrels of oil per day, would create 3,000 direct jobs for Angolans, in a first phase.

As well as refining gasoline, the factory, which laid the first stone for construction last Friday, will also refine ultra-low and jet fuel. At the time, Segun Thomas noted the support provided by the authorities for the start of construction of the refinery.

The Quanten consortium is a company that won, in 2021, the international public tender for private investment to build and operate the Soyo refinery, in Zaire province.

The consortium is made up of four companies, three of which are US (Quarten LLC, TGT INC and Aurum & Sharp LLC) and one Angolan (ATIS Nebest).

The refinery, which will be built in an area of 712 hectares to the southwest of Soyo, will have, amongst other structures, units for processing and supplying crude oil, transport and a dock capable of mooring two oil tankers with capacity for up to 100,000 tons of crude oil.

The construction work also includes building a residential area for 1,000 employees, a production and treatment plant for drinking water and wastewater, a landfill for waste and a power plant.