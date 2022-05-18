Africa: Angolan Government Wants to Promote Digital Single Market in Africa

Luanda — The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Manuel Homem, reported this Tuesday, in Luanda, that the Angolan Government assumed responsibility for promoting and accelerating the Single Digital Market in Africa, as well as the business environment.

For the official, who provided this information, when he was speaking at the opening act of the Tech Hub 2022 Forum, on digital technologies in Africa, the Angolan Government also promotes different events to boost the knowledge of access to Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

The Government, thus, is engaged in different thematic agendas of digital transformation, positioning itself as a driving force to accelerate Africa's Single Digital Market.

According to the minister, the technological modernization of public services, spread and digital inclusion are essential tools for the purposes of good governance and citizen participation in the decision-making process, as well as economic and social wellfare.

In this context, he added, the Government will continue to invest in structuring and inducing projects such as the creation of the television broadcasting industry and market, within the framework of the digital migration strategy, the national broadband info-structure, based on submarine and terrestrial cable system, the info-structure satellite transmission, in the Angosat project, and earth observation systems, within the scope of the strategy of the Management Office of the National Space Program (GGPEN).

"We will continue to promote the sustainable development of public use telecommunications services and formulate guidelines that allow, in the medium and long term, to satisfy the basic needs of populations, companies and all other users, throughout the national territory," he mentioned.

The Forum Tech Hub 2022, which takes place under the motto "Angola's Leadership for Digital Transformation in Africa", is held by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MTTICS), in partnership with Internet Technology Angola (ITA ), on the occasion of the World Day for Telecommunications and the Information Society, which is celebrated today (17th).