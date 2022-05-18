Uganda: Golf - Kagombes Reach Singleton Semifinals

The time-honoured truism of old age is gold has come to the fore during this year's Singleton Match Play Challenge for the couple of Charles and Edrea Kagombe, who are pairing with one another.

The two are in the semi-finals and look like they will go all the way. The Mbarara Club pairing defeated Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere 3/1 at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club on Saturday to advance to the last four of the competition. The

Kagombes have exhibited remarkable calmness and composure, which is what you would precisely expect from a tried and tested pairing like theirs. Joining the Kagombes are the pair of Brian Cable and James O'Sullivan, who saw off Lony Akena and Godfrey Odur on hole 17. It was a closely fought duel but Cable and O'Sullivan, who have grown in strength with every passing round, handled the pressure situations better to book a date in the last four.

In the subsidiary category, Martha Babirye and Sarah Nduhukire returned 36 and 44 stableford points to win Groups A and B in the women's competition.

In the men, national team player Ibra Bagalana claimed Group A on countback after playing an impressive 39 points. He edged out Robbins Mwehaire.

Francise Kyegarikye triumphed in Group B with 44 points while Ernest Wasake emerged top in Group C with 46 points. In the side bets, Peace Kabasweka took home the trophy for the longest drive in the ladies while Paul Rukundo blasted home the longest hit on the 18th to claim the men's version.

Kabasweka also won the ladies' nearest to the pin. Dr Patrick Kagurusi won the men's equivalent.

Professionals quarterfinals:

- Abraham Ainamani bt Philip Kasozi

Playoff

- Gaita Rodel bt David Kamulindwa 1UP

- Silver Opio bt Martin Ochaya 1UP

- Ronald Rugumayo bt Vincent Byamukama 3/2

Matchplay quarterfinals:

- B.Cable/J.O'Sullivan bt L.Akena/G. Odur 2/1

- C.Kagombe/E.Kagombe bt M. Ssebugwawo/C.Odere3/1

- J.Tumwine/J.Borore bt P.Nakasi/B. Musanabera 2/1

- P.Ndase/P.Akatuhurira bt W.Bizibu/A. Kazenga 6/4