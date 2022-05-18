Uganda: Basketball - Ochera Leads Power Rebound Wave in League

The first round of the Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) had its curtains come down over the weekend; at least technically.

There are still a couple of fixtures that were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, that are awaiting re- scheduling, before the second round begins in a fortnight. In fact, it is at this point that the mid-season player transfer window opens up.

A beehive kind of activity is expected to ensue, as both men and women's teams attempt to strengthen for the second round; and by extension the play-offs for whoever that will make it that far.

Power basketball club expect to make it to the playoffs. Their first round display has beaten the odds, as much as it has surprised many. They completed their 12 first round games with nine wins and three losses, which has placed them second on the log, behind UCU Canons, the 2019 season losing finalists.

But even with Power's all-around team ethic and fight, that coach Bernis Ankunda is restoring, one man, Innocent Ochera, a new signing, has proved to be the one around whom the powerful wave of the former champions is building. Had it not been for the Covid-19 major outbreak last year, that resulted in the cancellation of the 2021 NBL, Power were destined for the drop.

However, Ochera, a fiery and fearless shooting guard, has breathed new life into Power. In the midst of a rapturous and intimidating crowd, that had filled the Lugogo indoor stadium to the rafters, Ochera with a game high 21 points almost guided Power to an unlikely win over the defending champions, City Oilers.

He shot the lights out and caused mayhem in the Oilers defence with his tireless running and quick dribbles to lay up. Although Power ended up losing 68-75, Ochera had made his mark despite losing the man-of-the- match (MOTM) award to Oilers Tonny Drileba, who had scored 16 points.

In basketball, MOTM awards go to someone on the winning team. That aside, it was clear who had been the best player on the night-Ochera.

"It was a breakthrough moment. I had struggled a bit in the earlier games, as I settled in. But since then, I have been playing well," Ochera recalled with fondness.

Ochera added that such big games bring out the best in him. He usually showed that when he was at Ndejje Angels between 2015 and 2019 against the big teams. He may not have been noticed then by someone, who was not an avid basketball fan since Ndejje was rarely scheduled to play in a prime fixture under the Lugogo lights on a Friday.

Perhaps Power is now giving Ochera the limelight he missed. And Ochera's teammate Geoffrey Soro, who is in awe of his contribution thus far, said: "Ochera's speed tires teams, and because he draws so many markers onto himself; it creates space for the rest of the team to thrive.

Currently, Ochera is the league's third top-scorer with 166 points, behind Namuwongo Blazer's Amisi Saidi on 189 points and JKL Dolphins' Malual Dier on 176 points.

Catching them is a big motivation for Ochera, especially because it can be the building stone for not just a continuation of the first round praises he has earned. But an ultimate journey to the championship for Power!