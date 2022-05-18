Tanzania: President Mwinyi's Directive As Fire Guts Dorm

17 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar President Hussein has tasked the responsible institutions to conduct a thorough investigation on a fire gutted girls dormitory at Kengeja Technical Secondary School in Pemba Island on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Isle's Director of Communications in the State House, Charles Hillary on Tuesday, Dr Mwinyi issued the directive to console students who lost their properties in the tragedy.

"The government will take a deliberate measure to ensure that the dormitory rehabilitated for students to resume with their studies," the statement read.

On the other hand, the Regional Commissioner of South Pemba, Mattar Zahor Massoud said that a preliminary investigation shows that the accident was caused by electrical fault.

Report shows that there were no casualties in the accident.

