Liberia: ForumCIV Liberia Gets Flowers

The Acting President of Cuttington University, Dr. Romelle A. Horton has lauded ForumCIV Liberia for its farsightedness in partnering with the University to implement its Strategic Programme titled "Our Land" : A pathway to sustainable ownership and land use for Women and Youth in Liberia.

ForumCiv is a politically and religiously unaffiliated development cooperation organization with approximately 140 member organizations from Swedish Civil Society.

Together, they work with human and civil rights and facilitate popular participation around the globe.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two entities recently in the County, the Cuttington University President said the partnership will help students to explore new opportunities that will benefit their lives.

According to Dr. Horton, the monumental project will help inspire so many students that are going to benefit from MOU on campus, noting that as such her institution was grateful to ForumCIV for providing the space for her students to learn.

The MOU defines the terms and conditions of the 'Strategic Partnership' between the two entities regarding support for the implementation of the ForumCIV Liberia's 'Our Land Programme'.

Also, ForumCIV Liberia Country Manager, Asa David Chon said the collaboration with CU on implementation of the ForumCIV Liberia's program is very important.

According to Chon, in late 2021, the Embassy of Sweden near Monrovia and ForumCIV Liberia entered into a US$50 million Swedish, which is about Krona grant agreement for four years (2022-2025) program, focusing on strengthening civil society to become vibrant and active players for the promotion and the protection of democracy and human rights, gender equality, environment, and climate change.

Additionally, the ForumCIV Country Manager said they have signed a similar MOU with the CEPRES International University in Bong County.

Mr. Chon revealed that the parties to the agreement have the following obligations, including collaborating for and coordinating the implementation of key components of ForumCIV Liberia's new program named: "Our Land: A pathway to sustainable ownership and land use for Women and Youth in Liberia, which will be implemented in Bomi, Bong and Grand Gedeh Counties.

The ForumCIV Country Manager said the parties will also have a mutual agreement on the activities, timelines, resources, and cost for the implementation of earmarked activities under the program "Our Land".

Moreover, Asa David Chon said the parties will observe and promote Human Rights and Democracy, Gender Equality, Accountability and Transparency, and Climate Change.

Notwithstanding, Chon noted that the two Universities will undertake a joint observance of relevant international awareness day where applicable and collaborate on the running of ForumCIV Resource Center in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Again speaking, a representative of CEPRES International University, Dr. Silas Juahkollie extolled ForumCIV, for the efforts and described it as monumental.

"We are very grateful to ForumCIV because this is a very huge opportunity and we hope to encourage all of our students to put in their all," Dr. Juahkollie said.

ForumCIV Liberia's operations involved four main areas, including development cooperation, sub-granting, advocacy, and capacity building development.

