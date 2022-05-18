Liberia: UNHCHR to Build Natational Human Rights Protection System

The visiting Chief of the Africa Branch of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights, Madam Maarit Kohonen Sheriff has disclosed plans by the Commission to build a National Human Rights Protection System in the country.

The reason for the system is that assessments have established that Liberia is a country of human prospects.

Madam Sheriff, who is resident in Geneva, Switzerland, asserted that through the System, Liberia would obtain an international status as the country has already established a functional Independent National Commission on Human Rights, INHCR.

According to a Press Release issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UN Human Rights Official spoke Thursday, May 12, 2022, when she paid a courtesy visit on Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf at his Capitol Hill Office in Monrovia.

She said like many countries, there are human rights issues taking place in Liberia, but the Liberian Government's willingness to have them discussed portrays good human rights signals.

"One of the signals is that government can discuss human rights issues as well as take actions and allow people to discuss them without reprisals, among others" The UN Human Rights Official emphasized.

At the same time, Internal Affairs Minister Sirleaf says the Government of Liberia is taking the necessary steps to address issues bordering on human rights in Liberia.

Minister Sirleaf said some of the measures include the abolishment of Trials-by-Ordeals (Sasay Wood) and the ban on forceful initiation of individuals into the Poro and Sande Societies.

The release quotes Minister Sirleaf as saying the measures are in fulfillment of Government's constitutional mandate in ensuring the protection of the human and fundamental rights of all.

The Internal Affairs Minister said currently there are discussions between traditional leaders and various state actors on some harmful traditional practices including female genital mutilation.