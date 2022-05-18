Tanzania: President Samia - We're Still Implementing, Initiating New Projects

President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched an 85.4km Nyahua-Chaya Road in Uyui, Tabora Tuesday, saying her Government has never abandoned projects initiated by the fifth phase Government.

Speaking before launching the 117.94bn/- project, the Head of State insisted that the Government was determined to connect all regions and districts through bridges and roads, a reason why her government will continue to throw weight behind the sector to accomplish and initiate new projects.

"We have never abandoned projects we initiated in the fifth phase of government. We're still implementing them and initiating new projects," the President insisted as she was mentioning some projects that are currently being implemented by her fifth phase government.

The Chaya-Nyahua Road project was implemented under the funds from Kuwait government through Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

She said that the government is spending a lot of money to implement road projects and asked wananchi to protect the infrastructures.

"Road humps are not enough to drivers... .road signs are very important for them to avoid accidents... so let's protect road signs," she said.

At the well-attended event, the President promised to invest more on road and bridge projects to ensure that all regions and districts are connected.

She said Tabora Region has already connected through a tarmac road and accepted a request to construct a new bridge at Loya River.

Meanwhile the Deputy Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Kuwait Fund Deputy Director General for Operations, Waleed Al-Bahar assured his organisation will continue to support the implementation of various development projects in the country.

"We assure you [President Samia] of continuous support to the government's efforts in bringing both economic and social development to Tanzanians," Mr Waheed said.