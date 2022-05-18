Ghana: GRA Reimburses Over 120,000 Persons After Wrongful E-Levy Deductions

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), says it has reimbursed over 120,000 customers for wrongful deductions days after the implementation of the electronic transfer levy.

Head of the Project Management Unit at the GRA, Mr Isaac Kobina Amoako, who made this known to the media said, "The data we had for those who had a refund on 1st of May from one particular charging entity was around 120,000 customers whose monies have been refunded for 1st of May. I do not have the statistics for the other charging entities and the other days that the reversal has been made. We've met Mobile Money Association, and we've seen that the transfers have stabilized."

"People are now gaining confidence that when they transact with the vendors, cash is not affected by the e-levy. Cash-out is also not affected by e-levy... also online businesses are being protected so that when you are purchasing online you don't have to pay e-levy."

He spoke to the media on the sidelines of sensitization by the GRA for some trade associations in Accra on the E-levy.

Some persons were overcharged while others had monies deducted from their accounts even though their transactions were exempted from paying the levy.

Many took to social media to vent their frustration with the situation.

But nearly two weeks into the introduction of the policy, some of these concerns have already been addressed.

The e-levy is a 1.5 per cent tax on selected electronic transactions introduced by the government in the 2020 budget as part of efforts to raise revenue locally.