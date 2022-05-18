Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Signs Book of Condolence in Memory of Sheikh Khalifa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (seated) signing the Book of Condolence.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday signed the Book of Condolence for Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan opened at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador's residence in Accra.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died last Friday, April 13, 2022, at age 73, oversaw the UAE's rapid transformation into a global business hub and regional power centre.

"A great friend of Ghana and a distinguished servant of his people has gone to meet his maker," President Akufo-Addo wrote.

"The entire people of Ghana and the government join me and my wife and family in expressing our sincere condolences and deep sympathies over the loss of this eminent ruler.

"May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty."

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the second President of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, who served from November 2004 until his death on May 13, 2022.

Sheikh Khalifa was the second son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first President of the UAE. He helped turn the UAE with a population of 10 million into an influential state.