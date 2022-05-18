South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 18, 2022

Cape Town —

Shoprite Group Launches R8.9 Billion BEE Deal for Employees

Shoprite Checkers employees will be able to benefit from R8.9 billion worth of Shoprite Checkers shares through a new black economic empowerment (BEE) trust, which according to reports, will effectively increase black ownership in the subsidiary to 19.2%. The 40 million Shoprite Checkers shares will be "for the benefit of its employees to recognise their valued contribution and ensure their ongoing participation in the Shoprite Group's continued growth and success," the group has said.

Calls to Expel Stellenbosch University Student After Racist Attack

There are growing calls for the expulsion of the white student who entered the room of a black student, urinating on his desk, books and laptop. Theuns Du Toit who was filmed in the act, was suspended and removed from the Huis Marais student accomodation. The victim's father said that expulsion by the university is not enough. This incident follows closely on the heels of another racist campus incident where a white student verbally abused a woman student of Indian descent at the law faculty dance.

ConCourt Overturns Unisa Student's Conviction for Cop's Murder

The 2018 murder of Constable Nkosinathi Sithole who died of a stab wound, and the injury of his colleague Constable Lawrence Makgaela, saw Liqhayiya Tuta a Unisa LLB student, sentenced to life imprisonment in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Tuta, who claimed he was wrongly convicted, approached the Constitutional Court with the assistance of advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to appeal both his convictions and his sentence. Tuta, who stabbed both officers, maintained that he did not know the two were police officers and acted in self-defence because he thought he was being accosted by criminals. Nine justices ordered that either the head of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria or his Johannesburg prison counterpart release Tuta immediately.