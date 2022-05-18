South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 18, 2022

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp, Stellenbosch University, Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
Shoprite store, Stellenbosch University, Constitutional Court (file photo).
18 May 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Shoprite Group Launches R8.9 Billion BEE Deal for Employees

Shoprite Checkers employees will be able to benefit from R8.9 billion worth of Shoprite Checkers shares through a new black economic empowerment (BEE) trust, which according to reports, will effectively increase black ownership in the subsidiary to 19.2%. The 40 million Shoprite Checkers shares will be "for the benefit of its employees to recognise their valued contribution and ensure their ongoing participation in the Shoprite Group's continued growth and success," the group has said.

Calls to Expel Stellenbosch University Student After Racist Attack

There are growing calls for the expulsion of the white student who entered the room of a black student, urinating on his desk, books and laptop. Theuns Du Toit who was filmed in the act, was suspended and removed from the Huis Marais student accomodation. The victim's father said that expulsion by the university is not enough. This incident follows closely on the heels of another racist campus incident where a white student verbally abused a woman student of Indian descent at the law faculty dance.

ConCourt Overturns Unisa Student's Conviction for Cop's Murder 

The 2018 murder of Constable Nkosinathi Sithole who died of a stab wound, and the injury of his colleague Constable Lawrence Makgaela, saw Liqhayiya Tuta a Unisa LLB student, sentenced to life imprisonment in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Tuta, who claimed he was wrongly convicted, approached the Constitutional Court with the assistance of advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to appeal both his convictions and his sentence. Tuta, who stabbed both officers, maintained that he did not know the two were police officers and acted in self-defence because he thought he was being accosted by criminals. Nine justices ordered that either the head of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria or his Johannesburg prison counterpart release Tuta immediately.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X