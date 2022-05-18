Rwanda: What Does Getting the 'World Marathon Label' Mean for Rwanda?

The Kigali International Peace Marathon has been awarded the World Marathon Label road race as a result of how the annual race has been faring in all aspects during the past editions.

The label was awarded after positive assessments done by the World Athletics body on how Rwanda fared in organizing previous editions of the annual marathon race and how they met detailed criteria and requirements specifically to the respect of competition technical rules, anti-doping rules, medical guidelines, timing system and results production.

The World Athletics Label Road Race programme gathers the world's leading races among which the Rwandan marathon feature now after being recognized with the label.

Reacting on the milestone, Athletics governing body boss, Lemuel Kayumba, said the label award is a result of the incredible work done by the body to put the marathon race to the next level where it can now attract elite athletes across the globe.

"The world Athletics label denotes high standards in event organization, safety and runner experience, application of the World Athletics Rules and Regulations and, particularly, the competition and technical rules, support from public authorities to the event and a financial commitment to anti-doping. It's a big milestone we want to take advantage of as we aim to grow the race in the right direction," said Kayumba.

The Label also, among other things, categorize elite competitions, with implications on ranking points available to international elite athletes, and Olympics and World Championships qualification slots offered by the highest-categorized competitions.

While Kigali Marathon organisers are still celebrating the label, registration is still open for this year's edition until May 26 via www.athleticsrwanda.com

17 athletes have been confirmed in the past few days to represent Rwanda at this year's Peace Marathon and they are in a training camp in Musanze.