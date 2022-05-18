Gambia: Kulukochi Utd to Clash With Jujuba Utd in Gunjur Knockout Final

17 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Kulukochi United FC will rub shoulders with Jujuba United FC in the final of the 2021-2022 Gunjur Knockout after defeating Gam Rock FC and Argentina FC in their semifinal matches played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field over the weekend.

The Gunjur Kulukochi based-team beat Gam Rock 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their last four encounter to sail to the final of the Coastal Town knockout competition.

Jujuba United FC navigated to the final of the final following their 6-5 penalty shootout win over Argentina FC after the regular time ended 1-1 in their last four outing.

Gam Rock FC and Argentina FC will now hang their boots until next year after their elimination from the league and knockout competitions.

