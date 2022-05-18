Gambia: Sanyang Utd Punch Sukuta Utd in Wcr 3rd Division

Sanyang United on Sunday defeated Sukuta United 2-0 in their week-7 encounter of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League played at the Sanyang Football Field.

The Sanyang boys netted two goals in the match without Sukuta United replying to clutch a resounding win over the Dembadou boys.

Sanyang United will combat to win their next league fixture to maintain their hopes of playing the final of the 2021-2022 West Coast Regional Third Division League.

Sukuta United will go back to the drawing board to prepare themselves fit enough for their next league match.