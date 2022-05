The Gambia CHAN team will today, Monday, resume training at the National Technical Training Centre at Old Yundum.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his charges started training last Monday ahead of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers in August 2022.

The Gambia will play against Senegal CHAN team in an international friendly match on 10th June 2022 in Dakar.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his boys will use the upcoming weeks to prepare themselves ready for their clash with the Young Terranga Lions.