Gambia/South Sudan: Bun Sanneh Invited to Gambia National Team Ahead of AFCON Clash Against South Sudan

Brikama United creative midfielder Bun Sanneh has been invited to The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener at home to South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at Stade Late Dior in Thies, Senegal.

Sanneh was invited to the team following his sterling performance with the Sateyba boys in the country's Elite League.

Bun Sanneh is currently training with The Gambia CHAN team ahead of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers in August 2022.

Sanneh will fight to secure a place in The Gambia senior national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.