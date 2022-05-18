Gambia/South Sudan: Bun Sanneh Invited to Gambia National Team Ahead of AFCON Clash Against South Sudan

17 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United creative midfielder Bun Sanneh has been invited to The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opener at home to South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at Stade Late Dior in Thies, Senegal.

Sanneh was invited to the team following his sterling performance with the Sateyba boys in the country's Elite League.

Bun Sanneh is currently training with The Gambia CHAN team ahead of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers in August 2022.

Sanneh will fight to secure a place in The Gambia senior national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X